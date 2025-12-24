Famous Windsor Pub, Two Brewers, Celebrates Visit of Prince William with a Plaque

Share Post Share Email

Popular Windsor pub, Two Brewers, has commemorated a recent royal visit with a plaque at the table where Prince William sat and enjoyed a pint of cider.

In September, Prince William visited the Windsor local alongside actor Eugene Levy, where the pair enjoyed a pint of Inch’s Cider and a Guinness. The duo were filming a series for Apple TV+ called ‘The Reluctant Traveller’, capturing scenes inside the cosy micropub.

The visit has sparked a surge in interest, with guests from around the world, particularly from the US, heading to the pub specifically to enjoy a drink at the table now fondly nicknamed ‘the future king’s corner’.

The pub, which dates back to 1792 and is one of the smallest pubs in Windsor, has decided to celebrate the royal visit by installing a plaque at ‘the future king’s corner’ to commemorate the visit.

Stuart O’Brien, Pub Landlord of Two Brewers, said: “It was a real pleasure to welcome Prince William in for a pint of cider recently, and we’ve been amazed by how many people have since visited the pub just to have a drink at ‘the future king’s corner’.

“The Prince was absolutely lovely and a joy to serve. We thought it was only right to mark the occasion with a plaque and some photos of his visit, so that in years to come guests can hear the story of the day that a royal stopped by for a pint in our pub.”