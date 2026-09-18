Felixstowe Community Pub Officially Reopens Following Transformational Makeover

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The Falcon, located on High Street in Felixstowe, officially reopened on Friday 11th September following a transformational investment of more than £382,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which operates more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Behind the bar is passionate community hero, Dwain Reader, who brings a wealth of experience to The Falcon, having previously run a Proper Pub in Braintree. His expertise, combined with his energy, enthusiasm, and passion for the local area will enable him to create a lively social hub for local residents to enjoy, further cementing the pub at the heart of the local community.

Inside, the pub has been completely transformed to include brand new decor throughout as well as a redesigned bar area that has created a more open space and breathed a fresh lease of life into The Falcon. In addition, the pub has a brand-new pool and darts area. Outside, The Falcon hosts a brand-new courtyard and garden area for customers to enjoy.

Dwain Reader, Operator of The Falcon, said: “It has been fantastic welcoming customers into The Falcon over the past week. The response from locals has been incredibly positive, and I would like to thank the whole community for their generous support with this new venture. I look forward to serving the people of Felixstowe for many years to come.”

The Falcon will host a busy schedule of entertainment for customers to enjoy including regular live music, karaoke and quiz nights. Dwain is also hoping to support all aspects of community life by collecting food to donate to the local foodbank as well as raising money to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed.

Nikki Greenhalgh, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said:

“It’s been a real pleasure to officially welcome Dwain to The Falcon, and the finished refurbishment looks fantastic. It has been wonderful to see the doors reopen and the local community returning to enjoy this great pub once again.

On behalf of myself and the whole Proper Pubs team, we would like to congratulate Dwain on his first week and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”