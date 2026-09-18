Hungry Horse Collaborates with Macmillan Cancer Support

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Pub brand, Hungry Horse, has collaborated with its long-standing charity partner, Macmillan Cancer Support, to introduce a new Rice Bowl to its latest Autumn/Winter menu, developed to provide customers with greater choice while taking into account a range of dietary needs.

Created by Greene King’s nutrition team in partnership with Macmillan’s clinical dietitian and nutrition expert, the Rice Bowl has been carefully designed using ingredients suitable for people receiving cancer treatment, while at the same time also being a menu option that can appeal to a wide range of customers.

For some people living with cancer, eating out can become more challenging during treatment due to changes in appetite, tastes and nutritional needs. By working with Macmillan’s clinical dietitian and nutrition expert, Hungry Horse has developed a dish that helps ensure there is a menu option suitable for those customers, while also offering a fresh and flexible choice for anyone looking for a lighter meal.

Oliver Jones, Food Development Manager for Hungry Horse said: “Eating out is an important way for people to spend time with family and friends, but we know that for some people receiving cancer treatment this can be challenging and that choosing a meal can be more difficult.

“Working with June and drawing on her clinical and nutrition expertise, we’ve been able to create a dish that takes those challenges into account, while remaining a delicious option that any customer can enjoy. We hope that by offering more choice on our menus we can help more people find something that’s right for them.”

June Davis, lead nursing and allied health professional advisor at Macmillan Cancer Support, as well as a registered dietitian, said:

“For some people going through cancer treatment, changes to appetite, taste and energy levels can make choosing what to eat – particularly when eating out – more difficult. Having flexible, balanced menu options available can help people feel more confident that there is something they can enjoy with family and friends.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Hungry Horse and Greene King’s nutrition team on the new Rice Bowl, helping to consider ingredients and choices that may be suitable for people experiencing eating challenges during cancer treatment, while still creating a dish that can be enjoyed by a wide range of customers.”

Louise, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 and has subsequently undergone extensive treatment, said, “Eating when going through chemotherapy can be tough with all the changes to your taste, appetite and energy. Having something wholesome, healthy and nutritious on the menu meant eating out on my good days was something to look forward to, as well as giving my husband a break from preparing meals.”

The Rice Bowl is also one of eight dishes on the Hungry Horse menu that supports Macmillan Cancer Support, with 30p from each meal sold donated to the charity.