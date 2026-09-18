Record Pub Spending Masks 3% Fall in Draught Beer Volumes

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New data from The Oxford Partnership reveals that consumers continued to embrace the UK On Trade in August, spending more time and money in hospitality venues despite a slowdown in draught beer sales following the World Cup.

Oxford’s latest Market Watch report, produced using its market intelligence and Vianet’s draught volume data, shows that total draught volumes declined by 3.0% compared with August 2025, while Rate of Sale fell by 1.7%, reversing the strong growth recorded during July.

However, consumer engagement remained encouraging. Average venue occupancy reached 66.23%, up 4.24 percentage points year on year, while average dwell time increased by 13 minutes to 154 minutes.

Crucially, average spend per head reached £27.08, its highest level of 2026, representing a 4.0% increase year on year.

Food drives growth as drinks volumes soften

Food was the principal driver of increased spending, with average food spend reaching £32.58 per head, up 5.4% year on year. Drinks spend rose more modestly, increasing by 2.1% to £21.23.

The findings suggest that while consumers remain willing to spend on hospitality experiences, operators are increasingly reliant on maximising the value of the entire visit rather than simply driving additional drinks volume.

Alison Jordan, CEO of The Oxford Partnership, commented: “August tells us something important about the underlying health of the On Trade. The exceptional drinks volumes generated by the World Cup may have faded, but consumers haven’t stopped going out. They’re staying longer, venues are busier and spending has reached a new high.

The challenge for operators and suppliers is turning that strong engagement into greater commercial value. It’s no longer simply about getting people through the door, but understanding how to make the most of every occasion, whether that’s through food, drinks or the overall experience.”

Stout, cider and world lager continue to outperform

The longer-term category picture remains mixed, with total market Moving Annual Total (MAT) Rate of Sale flat at 0.0%.

Stout continues to lead growth at +6.4%, followed by cider (+4.7%) and world lager (+4.4%). Meanwhile, core lager (-4.4%) and ale (-3.9%) remain under pressure.

Despite August’s softer volumes, year-to-date performance offers encouragement, with total volumes just 0.8% behind 2025 and Rate of Sale up 0.5%.

As the industry moves into autumn, the findings highlight a clear opportunity for operators and suppliers to capitalise on sustained consumer engagement and convert longer visits into greater commercial returns.