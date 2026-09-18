Butcombe Group Opens New Wedding Venue at Wiltshire Pub

Share Post Share Email

Butcombe Group has opened a new dedicated wedding and events venue, The Dovecote Barn, at The Methuen Arms in Corsham, Wiltshire, as the pub and brewing company looks to expand further into the weddings and events market.

The venue, which opened this month, can accommodate up to 100 guests and will host weddings, corporate functions and seasonal events. The launch follows a period of growth in the group’s events business, with the company reporting a 37% year-on-year rise in wedding revenue during the first half of the year.

According to Butcombe, bookings at the venue have already been secured ahead of its official opening, including its first wedding. The Dovecote Barn will hold a networking breakfast on 6 October and a wedding fayre on 11 October, where local suppliers will be present and prospective couples can meet the venue’s events team.

The company said the barn will also host events beyond weddings and private functions throughout the year, including an adults-only Halloween horror movie night and a festive “Après Barn” event over the Christmas period.

Jayson Perfect, chief operating officer of Butcombe Group, said the opening formed part of the company’s wider Butcombe Boutique Inns strategy. “We’ve seen first-hand the value that high-quality event and occasion spaces bring to our pubs, with growing demand for weddings, private dining experiences and corporate events,” he said.

Perfect added that the company was assessing whether to introduce similar event spaces at other Butcombe Boutique Inn sites and in future investment projects, saying he expects the Dovecote Barn to become “a highly sought-after destination venue for the region.