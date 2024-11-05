FITSHOP: Elevating Hospitality and Leisure with Tailored Gym Designs

Share Post Share Email

FITSHOP is the largest fitness retailer in Europe. We have over 40 years of experience in the fitness industry and are the chosen retailers of over 50 brands, including Nike Strength, Peloton and Taurus Fitness. We work with you to create a gym that aims to increase footfall for your venue by providing bespoke solutions that respect your budget and aesthetic.

WHAT’S IN A GYM?

Gyms must accommodate the needs of all their clientele, whether they’re building strength or simply being more active. The expectations of what each gym space can provide for clients are as varied as the guests who attend them. This is where Fitshop’s team, with their extensive knowledge and experience, come in—our experts work with you to create tailored spaces for your clients. We are passionate about providing the best equipment at the best price for you and are driven to increase demand for your facility.

WHAT WE OFFER

Our team will work with you from concept to completion and continue into aftercare following your installation. This comprehensive approach is designed to provide you with peace of mind and support at every step. From competitively priced own brands to the best 3rd party brands in the industry, our team will utilise our 80,000 products to recommend the best fit for your space & client needs. We will then provide 3D designs before we launch installation. Our customer care team are ready to help with any bumps along the way or after our installation is complete. We work according to your schedule, and thanks to our UK warehouse supply, we can ensure that your gym is installed quickly and efficiently.

Contact our team today at sales@fitshop.co.uk or call 01417 372250.