Focus Must Remain On Safety As Consumers Return

The recent easing of Covid restrictions came as a long-awaited relief. However, we’re not out of the woods yet and a two-fold challenge has emerged, particularly for employers and employees in the hospitality, retail and leisure sectors.

Firstly, let’s be clear, regardless of the timing and the easing of rules and restrictions, coronavirus has not vanished as we all would have liked.This is still very much an occupational hazard which we cannot eliminate and it’s therefore essential businesses don’t drop Covid- secure measures entirely.

The jury is out on the effectiveness of some controls such as lock- downs, isolation periods, foreign travel and face coverings – although the requirement to wear these in many public spaces remains.What has worked however, and what will continue to work will be social distancing between individuals where possible, regular cleaning, good personal hygiene, ventilation, isolation of positive/suspected cases and for businesses to have an emergency action plan to deal with potential outbreaks.Arguably some of these actions are good practice in public areas, regardless of a pandemic.

Secondly, with life returning to a degree of normality, now is a vitally important time for employers to focus on other areas of safety and staff training which could easily have been overlooked or lacking in priority in recent weeks.