Forged Irish Stout Hits the Drinks Market Running

New stout brand ‘Forged Irish Stout’ is making huge waves across the drinks industry, achieving remarkable success with over 500 installs in the UK since going live with LWC at the start of October, and is experiencing a huge surge in popularity. The brand has not only gained significant popularity across ASDA stores and Beerhunter, having sold over a million cans through retail so far, but has also rapidly expanded its presence in pubs across the United Kingdom and seems to be captivating all who encounter the product.

Having recently secured a partnership with LWC, the award-winning and largest independent distribution company in the UK, as well as launching in the off trade, entering the shelves of Asda earlier this year, Forged Irish Stout has achieved unprecedented sales figures across the board. Its popularity has led to store shelves at Asda being cleared, with customers eagerly demanding more.

Furthermore, the stout is now available on draught in over 500 pubs, pouring in over 20 cities. To celebrate this remarkable journey, which has taken place in little over a month, launch parties have been held all over the UK, including London, Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield, and numerous other locations, where enthusiasts can’t seem to get enough of Forged Irish Stout.

Doug Leddin, Chief Marketing Officer, expressed his excitement about Forged’s success, stating, “Forged is performing beyond our wildest expectations, and we have no intention of slowing down anytime soon. The brand has grown phenomenally in such a short amount of time, which is down to the sheer quality that you don’t find with other brands in the market.”

Forged Irish Stout’s unrivalled quality and 100% Irish ingredients has set a new standard for smooth, creamy, and fresh stouts that have left enthusiasts craving more. The stout’s exceptional flavour profile is the result of a meticulously crafted blend of malts, including pale malt, crystal malt, Munich malt, black malt, roasted barley, and wheat. This unique combination creates a stout with unparalleled depth and complexity, setting Forged apart from other stouts in the market.

They’re not here to take part, they’re here to take over, and the way Forged is moving, their quest for takeover certainly won’t take long.

