Free Event Helps Publicans Develop Creative Spaces in their Pub

Creative Lives has developed an ideas-packed event to help publicans across England welcome creativity into their pub, taking place on 28 June from 9:30 am – 11:00 am.

With the support of both CAMRA and Pub is the Hub, this virtual event is free to attend and will showcase fantastic examples and case studies of pubs hosting local creative groups.

Participants will discover how welcoming creative groups could help to:

• Reinvigorate your pub following the pandemic

• Further establish your pub as the hub of the community

• Help to expand your customer base

• Create a buzz in your pub during traditionally quieter times

There will be opportunities to hear from both publicans and creative groups, ask questions and explore case studies of existing pub/group partnerships across England.

In addition, all attendees will receive an introduction to a Welcoming Creativity Toolkit, which is being designed specifically for publicans to provide ideas and resources to suit pubs of all sizes and situations.

CAMRA’s National Director Nik Antona said:

“As CAMRA celebrates a ‘Summer of Pub’ we have seen some amazing examples of pubs that go above and beyond to meet the needs of their community. We’ve captured hundreds of events and activities on our Summer of Pub map, allowing consumers to find events near them – whether they be open mic nights, art evenings or a simple pub quiz.

“We’d love for even more pubs to take part, and this event is a fantastic way for publicans to learn how. Make sure to join this free event to discover how to tap into your local community.”

Robin Simpson, Chief Executive of Creative Lives said:

“We know that many local creative groups struggle to find suitable venues in which to meet. Creative Lives is excited to be working with Pub is The Hub and CAMRA to promote pubs as local hubs for creativity at the heart of their communities. We are holding an online event on Tuesday 28 June to bring publicans together across England to explore how their pubs could make the most of welcoming local creative groups. The event will offer varied case study examples of pubs as creative hubs, as well as a Q&A opportunity. All attendees will receive a Welcoming Creativity Toolkit for publicans.”

To register for this free event, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/welcoming-creative-groups-into-your-pub-tickets-348010206897

To find pubs running events through CAMRA’s Summer of Pub campaign or to register your own event, visit: https://summerofpub.camra.org.uk/