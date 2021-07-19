Freedom Day! – Brits Looking Forward To Meeting Friends And Family More Easily At The Pub From July 19th

Share Tweet Share Email

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA), has today revealed that 6 in 10 (59%) pub goers say they are looking forward to meeting up with friends and family more easily at the pub when restrictions are removed on ‘Freedom Day’.

The new research, conducted by research organisation KAM Media on behalf of the BBPA and Long Live The Local, comes as restrictions on pubs will be lifted on Monday 19th July.

In the survey conducted by KAM Media, half of Brits (47%) also said they were looking forward to the atmosphere returning to normal when restrictions end. Nearly a third of pub goers (29%) said they missed chatting to pub staff like they used to before COVID restrictions came into place, suggesting that for many this was a key part of the pub atmosphere they missed.

Half of the most regular pub goers (51% of those who visit a pub more than once a week), said that they were most looking forward to ordering at the bar once more as restrictions are lifted.

Crucially for pubs – who can only begin their recovery from COVID from Monday once restrictions are lifted – 4 in 10 Brits (41%) said they will visit the pub more often.

The BBPA says that the recovery of the brewing and pub sector only begins from ‘Freedom Day’. It is therefore fully backing the Long Live The Local campaign, which is celebrating the full return of the pubs we love, but is also calling for Government investment through the reform of VAT, Beer Duty and Business Rates.

To show your support, please visit www.longlivethelocal.pub.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said:

“Freedom Day for our pubs is finally upon us! “Brits are looking forward to enjoying our pubs as they are meant to be. The return of the proper pub atmosphere and being able to order at the bar are top of the list of returning freedoms for many.

“After nearly 18 months of closure or heavy restrictions, this is a huge moment for our sector. Only now can the recovery of our pubs and breweries begin.

“In just about every village, town and city across the country pubs are the heart of our communities. That’s why I’m backing Long Live The Local to help our pubs and the breweries that supply them thrive.”

Patrick Dardis, CEO Youngs, said: “The findings from the British Beer & Pub Association and Long Live The Local show just how important pubs are to our social lives. It’s great that the pubs we love are back, but we cannot take them for granted, which is why we are backing the new Long Live The Local campaign. I encourage everyone to support the campaign and support the great British pub.”

Nick Mackenzie, CEO at Greene King, said: “It’s great that pubs will be able to return to normal trading soon and we are looking forward to being able to serve our communities fully again. At Greene King, we support Long Live The Local and call for the government to invest in Britain’s pubs and breweries. In return we will help create stronger and more connected communities, investment, jobs and a thriving industry to be proud of.”