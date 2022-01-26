From New York to Chelmsford – Fridays to Open Flagship Restaurant in Essex in Spring

Share Tweet Share Email

Fridays, part of newly listed Hostmore plc, has announced today that the city of Chelmsford in Essex will be the location of its latest and 87th restaurant. The news comes only days after the group revealed its 86th restaurant would be opening in Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

Located on Springfield Road, in the heart of this bustling city, Fridays Chelmsford will be a flagship restaurant for the group, impressively seating more than 250 covers inside with an additional 26 covers available outside.

Spanning approx. 8,600 square feet, the site will feature an iconic Fridays bar and spacious restaurant area, providing the perfect venue to celebrate every occasion and get that Fridays Feeling whether you’re out for a date, girls’ night or family dinner.

Fridays is also happy to confirm that the opening of the site in Chelmsford will bring 70 full time and part time jobs to the area.

It’s an exciting time for the iconic chain following the roll out of its new and best ever menu in which it celebrates its heritage through quality, simplicity and relevancy. Dishes are freshly made to order with top-quality ingredients, and new and classic cocktails full of energy and theatre are all handcrafted by its expert bartenders.

Robert B. Cook, Fridays CEO, said: “There’s absolutely no denying the love for Fridays in Essex. Our existing sites in Basildon and Lakeside are always buzzing with fantastic people and we are beyond excited to be opening a flagship store in Chelmsford, the heart of the county, as a result.

“There’s nothing quite like that iconic Fridays service and spirit of generosity and we can’t wait to share that, and our new and best ever menu, with the people in this energetic city. See you soon Chelmsford!”