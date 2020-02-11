Funding Boost Gives Pubs Good Cheer

The Government’s Communities Secretary, Robert Jenrick, has announced renewed support for Pub is The Hub’s work with a £500,000 funding boost.

This additional funding will enable a range of projects providing new, pub-based community services – from post offices and shops to libraries and allotments – available in rural and remote communities and will help to sustain pubs as community assets and businesses.

The funding for Pub is The Hub is part of a £1.15 million fund to support pubs in the community and pubs run by the community with a further £650,000 being allocated to a second More Than a Pub programme.

More Than a Pub provides small grants and specialist advice for community groups at the start of their journey to community ownership of their local pub. It also supports groups later in the process who require specialist professional advice with larger grants and loans to help with business planning, conveyancing, architectural help or financial advice.

Secretary of State for Communities Rt. Hon. Robert Jenrick said: “The Great British pub is one of the cornerstones of British life. From the Rose and Crown, to the King’s Arms, our pubs remain at the very heart of our cities, towns and villages.

“This new funding will boost the number of community-owned pubs and pub-based community services. It will offer sustainability and create valuable new jobs in the process, both in our great pubs and within our great communities.

“Pubs run by the community and for the community help bring people closer together. Importantly, they are a space for older, vulnerable and more isolated residents to access important local services and feel part of their communities.”

John Longden, Chief Executive of Pub is The Hub, commented: “We welcome the government’s recognition of the wider social role that licensees, as small business owners, and their staff can play in supporting and providing additional services and activities to support their local communities.

“Pubs run by good licensees are part of our national identity and can strengthen the fabric of all communities, particularly in rural areas where they support issues such as loneliness or social isolation.”

Pub is the Hub was set up in 2001 with the support of HRH the Prince of Wales to help improve community services and activities primarily in rural and remote areas. The organisation is staffed mostly by volunteers and works with pub licensees, local authorities, local communities and industry partners helping hundreds of pubs across the country provide a wide range of services and facilities for their local communities.

The government has supported Pub is The Hub with over £1 million of funding since 2013.