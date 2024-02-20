Future-Proofing Tourism Conference Awarded to Liverpool

Share Tweet Share Email

UKinbound has announced that the contract to host its 2024 Annual Convention, themed ‘Future-Proofing’, has been awarded to the city of Liverpool.

The winning bid was submitted by Marketing Liverpool as part of a competitive tender process, with the event confirmed to be held on 25 and 26 September this year at the iconic St George’s Hall, in the centre of the city.

Expected to be a sell-out, the two-day conference is aimed at UK businesses that work within the UK’s inbound tourism industry, such as attractions, hotels, and tour operators that facilitate hosting international tourist visits to the UK.

Alongside an empowering keynote speaker address will be topical industry seminars and workshops, and a full day of B2B meetings, all providing actionable insights that help businesses develop and grow, while negotiating an ever-changing commercial landscape.

Building on its best-ever attended Convention in 2023, over 350 delegates from across the UK’s diverse inbound tourism sector will converge on the city. This will include tour operators and trade buyers who are responsible for bringing many international visitors to the UK, and Liverpool, from valuable key markets such as the USA, China and the Middle East.

Those attending the conference will also have the opportunity to experience the diverse tourism offering of Liverpool itself. UKinbound is working in collaboration with Marketing Liverpool to arrange a range of familiarisation trips for delegates, which will help to foster and develop key relationships between buyers and local industry.

Joss Croft, chief executive, UKinbound said: “We are delighted to be working with Visit Liverpool to deliver our 2024 Annual Convention. Their bid was inspired, packed with passion, creativity and an ambition to make this our most exciting and sustainable convention ever.

“Together we have an opportunity to showcase what Liverpool has to offer international visitors, from its lively waterfront, grand architecture, and buzzing music scene, alongside being home of The Beatles and two very successful football clubs, and above all the hugely warm welcome from the people of Liverpool.

“We are looking forward to rolling out an outstanding event for our delegates, alongside our Liverpudlian partners.”

Susan Finnegan, head of visitor economy at Marketing Liverpool said: “We are so pleased that UKinbound will be bringing their 2024 Annual Convention to Liverpool and are delighted that the team recognised the creativity and ambition we have for hosting this wonderful event in the city.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Liverpool and by working together with UKinbound and our visitor economy partners, we’ll show delegates attending the very best of what Liverpool City Region has to offer. From our well known hospitality to world-class attractions, stunning venues, UNESCO city of music accolades and sporting prowess, it will be an unforgettable two days in the city.

“And of course, we’ll be sure to roll out our famous Liverpool host city welcome to everyone attending in September.”