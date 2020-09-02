, Increasing Sustainability Within The Hospitality Sector

Article supplied by S Jones (www.sjonescontainers.co.uk)

COVID-19 has had a dramatic impact on businesses across all indus- tries and the effects of the pandemic have been felt strongly within the hospitality sector. Many restaurants, bars, cafes, and other businesses within hospitality were forced to close for several months.This was necessary to comply with social distancing regulations* introduced by the UK government to help fight the spread of the virus.

On a positive note, social distancing measures have had an environ- mental benefit and there has been a record-breaking drop in CO2 emis- sions**, highlighting the need for sustainability and the fact that all businesses should focus on maintaining these environmental benefits.

But now that the hospitality sector is opening itself back into the world, many business owners are having to fight to stay afloat.While there are many routes they can take, they must bear in mind that there is more pressure to maintain the environmental effects of COVID-19, what with the government’s announcement of the green scheme and warnings from organisations such as National Geographic.

Luckily, new, innovative trends are rippling throughout the hospitality industry, encourage greener initiatives to enhance business services.This calls for reflection on trends that were on the cusp of a major break- through within the sector, some of which grew in popularity throughout lockdown, such as take out and pop up restaurants. Many businesses are still relying on these services, so now is the time to reflect on what’s been done, and how we can take these latest trends one step further, while contributing towards a more sustainable world.With that in mind, here are the key ways that businesses can increase sustainability within the hospitality sector.