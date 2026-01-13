‘GLIDEAWAY’® Hotel Guestbed Sets The Standard

Share Post Share Email

The ‘GLIDEAWAY’® Guestbed is the safest, strongest, most user-friendly and comfortable heavy-duty guest on the market and is in a class of its own.

The ‘GLIDEAWAY’® bedframe was developed from GP Contracts’ highly acclaimed ‘WISKAWAY’® WALLBEDS and comes with a 10 year guarantee, but will last much longer and will, in fact, far outlast any other guest bed on the market.

The secret is a welded all-steel bedframe with a firm, pre-tensioned, woven steel mesh base, which is guaranteed never to sag. Double steel hooks hold the bed safely closed, when folded. Other safety features include automatic leg action, rubber corner protectors, to shield your walls (and your shins!) and laminated safety/operating instructions, permanently displayed on both sides of every bed.

Hospital wheels (2 with brakes) make moving and positioning the ‘GLIDEAWAY’®® completely effortless. Make it up and use it whenever and wherever required.

The ‘GLIDEAWAY’® is slimmer, when folded, than other heavy-duty guest beds and, with a sleeping height of 47cms, is higher off the ground, when deployed. The ‘GLIDEAWAY’® comes in 2 single and 2 double sizes and in an extra high version (the XH model), in 2 single sizes, with an integral steel bedding tray.

It comes with a wipe-clean/waterproof medium firm foam mattress (now blue) as standard, with a removable (zip-on/zip-off) cover, flame retardant to Crib 5 and will sleep even overweight adults, for extended periods in total safety and comfort. Single ‘GLIDEAWAYS’® will cope with loads of up to 200Kg and doubles with up to 400kg. A standard contract ticking is also available.

