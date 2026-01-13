2026 Bathroom Trends with Fitzroy of London

Share Post Share Email

From seamlessly integrated design to innovative technology, 2026 an exciting time for accessible bathroom design as it will redefine how inclusivity is approached in high-end spaces. Mark Shepherd, Head of Product at Fitzroy of London, shares his insights into upcoming trends shaping luxury bathrooms.

“We are seeing premium, tactile materials being paired with custom detailing and finishes. This is especially helpful for those who require visual support. The result is a luxurious bathroom that can keep up with the needs of the user, without designers having to compromising on style in the process.”

“Innovative solutions like touchless interfaces and voice activated controls are now starting to find their way into luxury bathroom design and environments, however a balanced approach is required to ensure that the user experience isn’t compromised when it comes to accessible needs.”

“Where form meets function, wet room layouts are being offered for a more open plan and luxurious spa-like experience. Wet rooms lend themselves perfectly to accessibility with their barrier-free layouts, but in 2026 we are seeing the elevation of these spaces with elements such as floating vanities and sleek grab rail friendly designs to aid seamless mobility.”

“For designers and specifiers, sustainability is as much about compliance and futureproofing as it is about environmental ethics. Nature-inspired design continues to gain momentum, including elements such as living walls, organic materials and plenty of natural light to foster tranquillity. When it comes to product development, sustainability is no longer considered optional – it is necessary from the start of the design process. We are seeing eco-flow and low energy fixtures increasing in demand, as well as luxury bathroom products with integrated timers and consumption monitors.”

www.fitzroyoflondon.com