Gloucestershire Pub Celebrates Decade of Community Ownership

The Fleece in Hillesley, Gloucestershire, has celebrated its 10th anniversary as a community-owned pub with a beer, cider and music festival.

The event, which ran on 22 to 23 July, saw Pub is The Hub regional advisor Reg Clarke present Hillesley Community Pub chair Tristan Moore, with a plaque celebrating its success and strong links to the local community.

Publicans Rebecca and Mykel Cameron took over the running the pub last year, which saw a visit from HRH Prince of Wales in 2018.

“It is such a privilege to run a pub that has such a wonderful history in such a strong community and that plays such a vital role in the village,” said Rebecca.

“The celebration of this amazing milestone for the pub was a great community event. Everyone is so proud of the pub’s success over the past decade.”

Pub is The Hub advisor Reg Clarke said:

“This pub remains a crucial part of the village and publicans Rebecca and Mykel are continuing the good work. And here is to another ten years of success.”

The Fleece Inn dates from the 17th Century and was the last remaining pub in the parish of Hillesley and Tresham. In 2011, the pub closed for trading after the regional chain that owned the pub failed and the building was under threat of redevelopment. Residents in the village came together to see what they could do to retain the pub and to make it a hub at the heart of the community.

Five families underwrote the purchase and 120 members of the community contributed to the funding and became shareholders in Hillesley Pub Company.

The freehold purchase was completed in June 2012 and with overwhelming local support from the village, the pub was refurbished and redecorated in order to reopen its doors again as a freehouse, all within five weeks in July 2012.