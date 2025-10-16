Gold Recognition As Edinburgh Hotel Slashes Waste And Boosts Savings In Sustainability Drive

Share Post Share Email

A MAJOR hospitality player in the heart of Edinburgh has clinched a coveted gold-standard award for its efforts to combat food waste, achieving an impressive suite of environmental and economic gains.

The Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa in Edinburgh has become one of the first in Scotland to be awarded Gold Certification from The PLEDGE on Food Waste, a globally recognised accreditation that assesses restaurants and hotels against rigorous food waste reduction criteria.

The internationally respected hotel committed to The PLEDGE for the first time in 2023, as part of its ongoing sustainability journey, helping to drive measurable improvements across its operations.

After adopting the framework over the last 12 months, the hotel recorded a 13% reduction in food waste per cover. The scheme also saw the business rescue more than 9,200 kilograms of surplus food, while cutting 23,077 kilograms of CO₂ emissions, the equivalent of taking five petrol cars off the road for a year.

Financially, the achievement has delivered a notable boost to the bottom line, with the business saving more than £13,800 on food costs over the last year, alongside reducing overall food expenditure by 1%.

Martijn Zengerink, General Manager at Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa, said:

“This is more than an award, it’s a validation of our entire team’s commitment to responsible hospitality. The PLEDGE has enabled us to drive tangible results and demonstrate that luxury doesn’t need to come at the planet’s expense.

“We’re incredibly proud to have achieved Gold status. It is a clear sign that sustainability can go hand in hand with excellence in service, dining and guest experience.”

The PLEDGE on Food Waste is built around seven key pillars including staff training, food waste monitoring, process documentation, handling practices, guest engagement and post-consumer strategies. The rigorous third-party audit ensures each certified business upholds industry-leading best practices.

Sheraton Grand’s achievement complements its long-standing commitment to responsible hospitality. The hotel has consistently championed sustainable practices, and its culinary team puts a strong focus on locally sourced produce and seasonal menu design.

Martijn added: “Our guests expect more than just a five-star stay, they want assurance that we’re operating in a way that respects people, produce and the planet. The PLEDGE gave us a framework to elevate what we were already doing and go even further.”

The Gold Certification is the highest tier awarded by The PLEDGE and places Sheraton Grand alongside a select group of global hotels demonstrating genuine leadership in the fight against food waste.