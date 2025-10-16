Proper Pubs And Carling Join Forces To Donate Over £15,000 To Local Foodbanks

Share Post Share Email

Pub operator Proper Pubs has raised over £15,000 for local foodbanks across the UK in partnership with Carling.

As part of Proper Pubs’ wider ‘Heroes of Hunger’ campaign, Carling pledged to donate 5p of every pint sold across the Proper Pubs estate throughout August 2025 to community foodbanks up and down the country.

Proper Pubs, which has over 220 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales, launched ‘Heroes of Hunger’ in September 2024 with its ‘FoodFest’ activation to coincide with National Foodbank Day on 6th September. Pubs across its estate were encouraged to host fundraising events, such as a family fun days, to collect as much food as possible. As a result of the fantastic efforts from operators across the country, Proper Pubs successfully donated enough food to feed 1,300 people for a week.

Nathan Wall, Managing Director at Proper Pubs, commented:

“Supporting vital community causes is absolutely central to everything we do here at Proper Pubs and I’m delighted that we have been able to partner with Carling to donate more than £15,000 to foodbanks across the UK. This achievement stands testament to the hard work and dedication of our fantastic operators and acts as an important reminder that pubs are the cornerstone of communities, acting as vital lifelines that contribute to all aspects of local life.

I’d like to extend my thanks to our brilliant operators and generous customers for their continued commitment and support – without them, none of this would have been possible.”

Rachel Bailey, Carling Marking Controller at Molson Coors Beverage Company, added:

“We’re proud to stand alongside Proper Pubs in supporting foodbanks that provide a critical support to people in need. Carling has always been about bringing people together, and this partnership shows how pubs can play a vital role in uniting communities to make a real difference. Together, we’ve been able to turn the popularity of a pint into a positive force for good.”