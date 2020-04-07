Governments Advice States Your Furloughed Employees Can Continue Training

CPL Learning, the learning & development partner to the hospitality sector, has welcomed the Governments updated guidance on the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme which confirms furloughed employees can continue training.

“The Government have now made it clear that employees can continue training while classed as furloughed and that they are encouraging businesses to facilitate this,” said Jamie Campbell, Chief Operating Officer at CPL Learning.

“The guidance also states that in most cases the furlough payment of 80% of an employee’s regular wage, up to the value of £2,500, will cover the cost of these training hours so the employer will not have an additional cost” continued Campbell.

“In what is a challenging scenario for everyone, this gives an opportunity to support furloughed teams with their personal development as well as keeping teams engaged in the business at a time when communication is more important than ever.

We’ve seen some incredible examples from our clients and beyond in giving support through wellbeing and mental health initiatives and now this gives the flexibility to extend to broader personal development and readiness for reopening – whenever that may be.

We believe that the values lived by any business over this period will be a crucial consideration for any potential new hires and are a great opportunity for hospitality businesses to show what a great supportive industry it is to work in” finished Campbell.