Hospitality Business Donates To Industry Charity During Covid-19 Crisis

Independent bar and restaurant operators Buzzworks Holdings has further demonstrated its commitment to the hospitality industry by donating money to UK charity Hospitality Action.

The £10,000 donation will provide some much needed funding to the charity, who offers a range of support services for people working within the hospitality industry, including a 24 hour hotline for advice, counselling sessions on stress, addiction and abuse, alongside grants for help with debt or short term money concerns.

The donation comes as the Scottish hospitality industry faces an uncertain future, with bar and restaurants closing throughout Scotland and the UK in a bid to help contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Buzzworks, which manages twelve prestigious venues across Ayrshire and beyond, temporarily closed the doors to all of its restaurants and bars on 20th March in line with government guidelines.

Kenny Blair, Managing Director at Buzzworks Holdings, said: “Along with many others in the hospitality industry, Buzzworks is feeling the impact of Covid-19, having to temporarily close our doors as instructed by the UK Government. We have been in the fortunate position however to retain the vast majority of our existing team – over 500 members of staff – through government grants across our portfolio.

“Everyone is in this crisis together and feeling its effect, so we are doing what we can to ensure all of our stakeholders are taken care of. Both our suppliers will be paid and our staff will continue to receive their wages weekly and where we haven’t been able to keep on five of our team members due to their short time with Buzzworks, we have made sure that they receive payment in lieu of their notice and assistance to find other temporary work.

With over 500 members of the Buzzworks team currently furloughed until further notice, many have gone on to offer their services to those in need. Buzzworks chefs have been using their time to cook meals for vulnerable people through local Ayrshire charity Centrestage, student NHS staff working part time within the business have stepped up to assist GP’s and hospitals, whilst many more have volunteered to help their local communities in any way they can.

Kenny Blair continued: “Having built our family business for over 40 years, we would not be in the position we are in without our dedicated Buzzworks team. With so many putting themselves forward to take on temporary work to support those most at need within the community, that commitment has shone through once again and this makes us feel incredibly proud.

“Where we can, Buzzworks are helping those volunteers find the appropriate job roles, whilst we continue to monitor developments regarding the virus and put plans in place to re-open stronger and better than ever – when the time is right and it is safe to do so.”