Government’s Furlough Portal Is Working Well But There Are Some Serious Issues

The Governments furlough portal is now live and working well but there are a few problems – some of which will be a serious issue and others that will cause stress and anxiety, say tax and advisory firm Blick Rothenberg

Heather Self, a partner at the firm said: “HMRC are to be congratulated for getting a lot of things right in a very short time. But they need to be sympathetic and continue to provide support to employers who are doing their best to comply with a complex system”

She added: “The assumption that amounts have to be apportioned on a calendar basis leads to some bizarre results – for example, the maximum claim per week is £576.92 but the daily rate for March is £80.65 – that’s the monthly rate of £2500 divided by 31. But £576.92 divided by £80.65 is 7.15 – so are there more than 7 days a week in March, according to HMRC? Calculating the daily rate as one-fifth of £576.92, i.e. £115.38, makes much more sense”

Heather said: “Employers are likely to be caught out by holiday pay – having to pay employees extra because they take a day’s holiday during furlough will probably be a nasty surprise. But if employees don’t take holiday during furlough, they will have a lot of time rolled up to take when they get back to work – which may not suit employers either”

She added: “Many directors of owner-managed companies are already upset that the Job Retention Scheme only covers them for their salary, and not the dividends they receive. Many of them take that salary as an annual amount – they will be furious if the fact that they take their salary in March each year means they can’t claim at all”

Below Heather lists some of the issues: