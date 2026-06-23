Grand Designs: CAMRA Names UK’s Picture-Perfect Pubs

Woodman, Birmingham. Photo by James O. Davies, Historic England

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The UK’s most visually stunning, lovingly restored and historically significant pubs have been exclusively revealed by CAMRA.

CAMRA’s Pub Design Awards celebrates not only the UK’s best-looking pubs, but those which have been lovingly revamped or refurbished, to ambitious conversions and those which have made a real difference to their local community.

This year’s winners range from a deconsecrated church converted to a pub, to a careful and sensitive restoration of a historic heritage pub dating from the 1800s.

The awards shine a light on just how important pub architecture is, from ornate Victorian gin palaces to imaginative contemporary spaces.

Run in collaboration with Historic England, the competition is judged by a panel of experts passionate about design and conservation.

Andrew Davison, Chair of the Pub Design Awards judging panel, said:

“Despite the increasing pressure on the hospitality industry, people are still prepared to invest time, money, and energy into pubs and bars. The Pub Design Awards recognise the extraordinary amount of effort, the imagination and design, plus high-quality craftsmanship which have gone into all of these projects. In these troubled times, the pub still has a key role to play in our communities, and those who are working to conserve, repair and renovate them should rightfully be applauded.”

Shelly Bentley, Awards Committee Chair, added:

“From striking Art Deco wonders to inviting streetcorner locals, there are some beautiful pubs across the UK. Next time you are enjoying a pint, take a second to marvel at the skill involved in making these stunning spaces. In these difficult times for the industry, it is always heartening to see just how much people care about pubs. From volunteering to help renovate your local, to architects undergoing full-on conservation projects, it all means future generations can enjoy them too.”

Claudia Kenyatta and Emma Squire, co-CEOs of Historic England, said:

“Pubs continue to be cherished historic spaces for people across the country. Each pub is distinct, telling the story of the community they stand within and continue to serve. This year’s Historic England Conservation Award winner, The Woodman in Birmingham, is an outstanding example of how thoughtful conservation can allow historic buildings to live on, securing them for future generations to enjoy. We are proud to partner with CAMRA to celebrate the skill, dedication and passion of everyone involved in preserving these special places.”

The full list of category winners can be seen at camra.org.uk/awards/pub-design