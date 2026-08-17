Grand Reopening for Walkden Community Pub

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Popular community pub, The Vulcan Inn in Walkden, officially reopened on Saturday 15th August, following an investment of £170,000 from experienced licensees, Jo Mullineux, Gary Ingham and Admiral Taverns.

Licensees Jo and Gary bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the pub. They have both been at the pub for over 20 years and live locally. Going forward the licensees are committed to creating a family friendly hub that brings people together and supports all aspects of community life.

Jo Mullineux, licensee at the Vulcan Inn, commented: “I’m absolutely delighted with how the refurbishment came along – It’s been a complete transformation. Every detail has been carefully considered to ensure that the Vulcan Inn feels fresh and exciting, while still retaining the warmth and character that makes this place so special for the community.

We have loved every moment in the pub so far and we would like to thank everyone, from our family and friends, our customers and of course the team at Admiral Taverns, for all their ongoing support. We look forward to everything the future holds for this terrific community pub!”

Going forward, the pub will be hosting a busy schedule of regular entertainment for the community to enjoy including regular live music on Saturday nights, hosting the local darts team on Monday evenings as well as a weekly quiz on a Tuesday evening. In addition, as part of their mission to give back to the local community, they will be hosting regular fundraising events/community initiatives for local charities in the future.

Anthony Briggs, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added: “It has been an absolute pleasure working alongside Jo and Gary throughout this refurbishment journey. They had a clear vision for the pub, and seeing it take shape has been rewarding. We’re just finalising the last touches of the refurbishment and look forward to welcoming customers back when we reopen this weekend.

On behalf of myself and everyone at Admiral Taverns, I wish Jo and Gary and the entire team at the Vulcan Inn the best of luck in the future.”