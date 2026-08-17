Cider Sales Flourish, But Wine and Spirits Struggle as Temperatures Soar

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Average sales in managed venues in the week to Saturday 1 August dropped by 2.1% from the same week in 2025, and by 0.9% in the next seven days to Saturday 8 August. It follows a 1.6% dip over the last full week in July.

While pubs and bars usually fill up during warm weather, recent heatwaves have been too much for some people to venture out. The modest drops in sales may also reflect reduced footfall after a period of sustained growth during the football World Cup.

The Tracker, powered by CGA intelligence, reveals a much better fortnight for cider than any other major category. Cider sales rose year-on-year by 5.2% and 6.9% over the two weeks to 1 and 8 August, as drinkers sought cold refreshment in the hot weather.

Some of these sales came at the expense of other segments including beer, where sales fell by 3.2% and 2.0%. Hardest hit of all were the spirits and wine categories, which both recorded double-digit declines over the fortnight. Wine sales (down 10.9% and 10.5%) struggled as many consumers chose drink-led rather than food-led occasions in the heat. Spirits (down 16.0% and 14.5%) recorded their toughest fortnight for some time as drinkers turned to longer serves.

While the latest two-week trading period was negative, the Daily Drinks Tracker showed there were bursts of growth when the weather was conducive to drinking out. They included Tuesday 28 July, when sales jumped 11.7% year-on-year; and Monday 3 August, when Scotland’s Bank Holiday contributed to a 14.6% increase.

Rachel Weller, NIQ’s commercial lead, UK & Ireland, said: “After a successful World Cup for pubs, bars and suppliers, it’s not surprising to see a hangover in sales in late July and early August. Some of the football fans who spent freely during England’s long run through the tournament are now retrenching their spending. Meanwhile the dry and hot weather has been something of a double-edged sword for the On-Premise, bringing many consumers out on comfortably warm days, but keeping others away when the temperatures get too much. With another heatwave now here and signs of increased staycations this year, operators and suppliers will be hoping to secure holiday spending over the second half of August.”