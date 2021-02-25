Green Dragon Pub In Thetford Continues Weekly Lockdown Quiz

Share Tweet Share Email

Every Thursday evening at 7pm on Facebook Live

The Green Dragon, Thetford continues to keep their regulars entertained throughout lockdown with their weekly quizzes. Manager Ashley Jefford runs a weekly interactive quiz every Thursday at 7pm.

Quizzers play just for fun, there are no prizes as such, but each event is another way of keeping in touch with others in the local area and ensuring the community spirit is kept going during the winter months. Each week, there are up to a dozen teams that join in on the fun, while supporting each other through lockdown.

Ashley said, “It been good to keep in contact with our regulars, a lot of them are really missing the pub. I’m always on hand to help out our locals if they need it and part of that has been calling our older regulars or texting our younger customers to check up on them and make sure they’re doing ok.”

“We like to do the quiz to keep people’s spirits up and to keep them entertained until we can see them again at the pub. We can’t wait to be open again and welcome all our customers back through our doors. We hope they know that they are sorely missed!”

The quizzes usually consist of four rounds and with a range of questions on varied topics, with Ashley hosting as the ever-popular Quiz Master.

To join the quiz, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/The-Green-Dragon-Craft-Union-943824602623728