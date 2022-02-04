Greene King Celebrates National Apprenticeship Week

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King, the country’s leading pub company and brewer, reinforced its commitment to training and development by announcing 450 apprenticeships across the UK this National Apprenticeship Week.

The learn-as-you-earn opportunities include front of house and back of house roles in pubs and hotels, plus apprenticeship programmes in leadership and management, in the brewery, property, finance and logistics. They run across the country and throughout the year and are open to all.

To celebrate National Apprenticeship Week (7-13 February 2022) Greene King has also unveiled its new back of house academies to help train the next generation of leading chefs.

Working with popular TV chef and presenter, Joe Hurd, the masterclass academies will be a perfect learning environment for tomorrow’s chefs to develop their understanding and skills through live demonstrations at venues around the UK.

Joe said: “I am delighted to support Greene King with the launch of its new chef academy programme and look forward to meeting the first apprentices shortly.

“Our industry offers some of the best learning opportunities and academies help to support skills and growth in the sector as well as providing our key employer partner, Greene King, exciting professional development programmes for their people.”

The announcement comes as Greene King celebrates over 1,600 apprentices starting or completing an apprenticeship course in 2021 – and that is despite pub closures due to the impact of Covid-19 on the hospitality sector. That equates to just over 30 people every week building their career through Greene King apprenticeships in 2021.

For the second year, National Apprenticeship Week focuses on the ‘Build the Future’ theme and Greene King is delighted to see its apprentices building and developing their careers in hospitality.

Andrew Bush, chief people officer at Greene King, said: “It’s great to mark National Apprenticeship Week with news of our 450 live opportunities for people across the country and the start of our new Chef Academy. Our apprentices are our future business leaders. We see these programmes as the perfect foundations to build for the future, learn and earn at the same time. The hospitality industry has so much to offer, so many different and exciting career paths and it is great to see more and more people from a wide range of backgrounds choosing to work and learn with us.

“We are proud that 1,600 of our apprentices started or completed a programme with us during a challenging 2021 for hospitality and is testament to our commitment to investing in our people – our biggest asset.”

To date more than 15,000 people have been supported and progressed their careers in the pub company and brewery thanks to the wide-ranging apprenticeship opportunities.

Follow this link to discover the Greene King apprenticeships near you Apprenticeships Jobs at Greene King | Careers at Greene King