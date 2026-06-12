Greene King Invests Over £200,000 in Football Tournament Support For its Partners

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Greene King Pub Parters, the leased, tenanted and franchise business of Greene King is investing over £200,000 to support its partners during this summer’s tournament of football.

The investment includes supplier-backed promotional kits, marketing support and mobile bars designed to help Greene King’s leased, tenanted and franchise operators drive footfall and volume throughout the tournament.

Promotional kits and materials supplied to Greene King’s partners include point-of-sale (POS), bunting, flags, T-shirts, bottle buckets and more to help operators engage their customers and build excitement around key fixtures.

The support is in addition to Greene King Pub Partners’ 60 Years of Hurst beer, brewed exclusively by the Greene King Brewery for Greene King’s Pub Partners and created in collaboration with Sir Geoff Hurst MBE, the last surviving member of England’s iconic World Cup winning squad.

5p from every pint of 60 Years of Hurst sold will be donated to Diverse Abilities, Dorset’s disability charity supporting those with profound physical and learning disabilities, a charity close to Sir Geoff’s heart.

Dan Robinson, Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, said: “This tournament is a major opportunity for our partners as fans in both England and Scotland head to the pub to watch their teams in action.

“By investing in kits and support for the football, we’re helping our partners give their customers the best matchday experience possible, in turn driving their volume and growing their businesses.”