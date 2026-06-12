24-Hour Cycle Ride Raises £6,200 for The Rosemary Foundation

Credit: Brakspear

Share Post Share Email

The Royal Exchange, Lindford, has successfully completed its second annual 24-hour charity cycle ride, raising an impressive £6,200 for The Rosemary Foundation – Hospice at Home.

The community fundraising event saw participants keep the pedals turning continuously for 24 hours, with local residents, customers, pub team members and supporters coming together to take cycling slots throughout the day and night.

Thanks to generous donations from the local community and the success of a charity auction held alongside the event, The Royal Exchange initially raised £3,700. The total was then boosted by donations of £1,000 each from Brakspear Giving Back and Melody Care, together with an additional £500 in Gift Aid, bringing the final fundraising total to an outstanding £6,200.

Whitehill & Bordon Mayor Cllr Leeroy Scott officially started the challenge at midday on Friday (June 5), joined by Melody Care’s Andrew Tippins and Post & Herald chief reporter Paul Ferguson as the first riders set the fundraising effort in motion.

The funds will go directly to The Rosemary Foundation, helping the charity continue its vital work providing hospice-at-home care and support to local families facing life-limiting illness.

Reflecting on the success of the event, The Royal Exchange said on social media: “A massive THANK YOU to everyone who donated, took part, completed a cycling slot, cheered us on, and helped make this event such a success for the second year running. Your support means the world, and every pound raised will help The Rosemary Foundation continue its vital work supporting local families when they need it most.”

The event marks another successful year for the fundraising challenge, which has become an important fixture in the pub’s community calendar. Organisers have thanked everyone who contributed to the event’s success, from cyclists and volunteers to sponsors and supporters.