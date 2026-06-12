Stout And Fruit Beer Drive Growth As On-Trade Beer Sales Hit £14bn

Credit: HEINEKEN UK

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HEINEKEN UK has released its comprehensive 2026 Beer Report: Elevating Experiences to Unlock Growth, revealing that despite a challenging economic landscape, the UK beer category in the on-trade has grown to a record £14bn value, now accounting for nearly half (45%) of total wet sales in pubs, bars and restaurants.

The report highlights a fundamental shift in consumer behaviour, moving from traditional higher-volume sessions to a more “intentional” style of drinking. This means consumers are not simply going out to drink; they are going out to connect, to be entertained and to enjoy an environment that feels distinct from home. While average serves per visit have declined by nearly 9%, the average price per pint has risen by 8% to £5.02 as consumers trade up for premium quality and unique experiences.

Will Rice, On-trade Director said, “Beer remains one of the great constants of the British on-trade but the way it creates value is changing.

For licensees, the opportunity in 2026 is not simply to sell more beer, but to sell beer better. That means understanding what different customers want from different occasions, building a range that earns its place on the bar, and delivering the kind of experience that gives people a reason to come back.

This report brings together the trends, behaviours and commercial levers shaping beer in the on-trade, and shows how licensees can respond in a way that drives both customer experience and business performance. Beer is a magnificent category. Managed well, served well and ranged well, it will remain one of the most powerful tools licensees have to grow.”