Greene King Pledges Support For The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King is strengthening its resolve to help customers with food allergies as it becomes the first UK pub company and brewer to form a strategic partnership with The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation.

The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation is focusing on medical research, law and policies, and educating and raising allergy awareness to bring about positive change for people with food allergies.

The new partnership sees Greene King, the leading pub company and brewer, pledge a six-figure sum over three-years to The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation for vital medical research looking at causes and developing ways to prevent and treat allergic disease.

Successful medical research could be a welcome relief for many pub customers, friends and families who have to be allergy-aware every time they eat for fear of an adverse allergic reaction.

Up to three million people in the UK have food allergies and 48% of consumers say they, or a person in their household, avoids at least one food or ingredient as a result. Sadly, severe food allergic reaction and anaphylactic shock can be life-threatening.

Latest NHS England data from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) shows there were over 25,000 admissions for allergies and anaphylaxis in 2022-2023 – that’s more than doubled over the past 20 years.

Greene King Chief Executive, Nick Mackenzie, said:

“This is a really important partnership to be supporting the Foundation in what will be life-changing research for millions. It will make a difference for people with, or affected by, food allergies.

“We serve meals to customers every day in our pubs and have strong procedures and menu information about food allergens in place to help protect them but this research is crucial to help us reach a time when everyone can eat at home or in a pub without the fear of an allergic reaction.

“I think the incredible work Tanya, Nadim and the charity have done to raise awareness and champion this cause is awe-inspiring and I’m proud we are able to partner with them.”

The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation was set up by Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse following the death of their daughter Natasha in 2016. Her tragic death after eating a high street- bought sandwich has fueled their determination to change the world for everyone with food allergies.

They successfully campaigned for Natasha’s Law, which came into effect in 2021, requiring all food outlets to provide full ingredients lists with clear allergen labelling on food pre-packed for direct sale.

Tanya Ednan-Laperouse says: “We are delighted that Greene King is joining us in the fight to make allergy history by funding game-changing medical research. We want to transform the lives of people and families living with food allergies. Everyone has the right to feel and be safe in their environment, be that home, school, work, or out with friends and family.”