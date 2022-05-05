Greene King Pub Partners Introduces Energy Saving Initiatives for Licensees

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King Pub Partners has today launched ‘Partners Powering Change’, a new initiative that will enable Greene King’s Pub Partners to get involved in important causes under three strands: Communities, Environment and People.

The Communities strand will focus on charity work with the likes of Only a Pavement Away and the Licensed Trade Charity.

The People strand will focus on promoting diversity and inclusion in Greene King Pub Partners’ pubs as well as developing apprenticeship opportunities.

The Environment strand will focus on reducing the energy used by Greene King’s Partners and improving waste management.

To kickstart Partners Powering Change, Greene King Pub Partners is offering its licensees energy and cost saving initiatives. These include access to waste management solutions via supplier SWR newstar – which will help reduce waste to landfill – as well as access to a cellar management system that optimises energy use in cellars and the installation of LED lighting further reducing energy usage and costs.

Greene King Pub Partners has plans for more initiatives under the Partners Powering Change banner, which it will be announcing in the near future.

Wayne Shurvinton, Managing Director for Greene King Pub Partners, said:

“We’re really proud to launch Partners Powering Change. It’s the beginning of an important and very exciting journey for us. It’s us, working together with our Partners, to do the right thing.

“The Greene King business has always been involved in brilliant initiatives and Partners Powering Change will enable our Partners to drive their own great initiatives too.

“To kickstart Partners Powering Change, we are making a number of energy saving initiatives available to our Partners that also have the added bonus of reducing costs. These include access to a waste management supplier, cellar energy management systems and the installation of LED lighting.”