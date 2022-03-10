Greene King Pub Partners Launches Interactive Toolkit to Help Licensees Grow their Businesses

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King Pub Partners has launched a new interactive toolkit to help its licensees grow their businesses.

Called ‘Pub Power’, the digital interactive toolkit has been designed to give Greene King Pub Partners licensees quick and easy access to a range of support materials and guidelines, as well as business generating ideas and tops tips that can help drive footfall and spend per head in pubs.

Using the Pub Power toolkit, Greene King Pub Partners licensees complete a self-analysis questionnaire on a range of metrics including financial fitness, customer experience, events and marketing. Based on their answers they are then signposted through the interactive toolkit to relevant materials and advice to help them improve their businesses across a range of areas.

The comprehensive toolkit features guidance and advice ranging from HR and financials to developing a Unique Selling Point for a licensee’s pub supported by marketing, communications and events. It also provides licensees with downloadable assets to use in their businesses such as a profit and loss modelling tool, an energy self-assessment checklist and licensing checklists and materials.

Pub Power has been designed to work in conjunction with the support the Greene King Pub Partners Business Development Managers (BDMs) and training team already provide their licensees. The toolkit therefore includes a comprehensive action and support plan that BDMs and licensees can work on together to grow a pub business with the support of the training team.

Chris Wright, Marketing & Commercial Director for Greene King Pub Partners, said:

“Pub Power is an innovative new platform to help our partners grow their businesses and develop an unrivalled pub experience. It has been designed to facilitate and support the great work our operations team already does with our partners.

“The depth and breadth of support we are providing our partners through Pub Power is unmatched. From HR and financials to marketing and social media, it really is a one-stop shop for everything a licensee needs to run a thriving pub business.

“Combining Pub Power with the expertise and experience of our Business Development Managers and training team, we believe we will provide our licensees with the best support in the industry.”