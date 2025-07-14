Côte Brasserie Owner Seeks New Investment as Chain Faces Potential Sale

Share Post Share Email

The parent company of French restaurant chain Côte Brasserie is, according to reports, actively seeking new investment partners, according to industry sources, raising questions about the future of the brand’s 70-strong UK estate.

Partners Group, which acquired the casual dining chain through a rescue deal worth approximately £55 million in autumn 2020, is understood to be working with advisors to explore strategic options for the business.

The move comes as the hospitality sector continues to grapple with mounting operational pressures, including rising labour costs and challenging consumer spending patterns.

Industry insiders suggest that around 60 of Côte’s current portfolio of 70 restaurants are operating profitably, potentially leaving scope for further site closures if trading conditions deteriorate. The chain operates locations across the UK, including a prominent High Street site in Westover road Bournemouth.

The French-themed brasserie concept has faced significant challenges in recent years. The brand previously collapsed into administration before Partners Group’s rescue acquisition, which saw the estate reduced from 100 to 70 locations.

The potential sale comes against a backdrop of mounting pressures across the hospitality industry. Industry leaders have expressed concern about the cumulative impact of regulatory changes, particularly regarding employer National Insurance contributions.

Kate Nicholls, chair of UK Hospitality, has warned that current trends could lead to significant workforce reductions unless government policy changes direction.

“If we carry on with these trends and the situation doesn’t improve — and clearly Rachel Reeves’s statements are giving a signal to consumers that it is not going to get better any time soon – then I would see this accelerating”.

“Unless there is a change of tack by the government, we are looking at 150,000-200,000 fewer workers in hospitality during the first full year of employer national insurance contribution changes.”