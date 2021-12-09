Greene King Rewards its Team Members with £6million Worth of Christmas Cheer

Greene King has announced an unprecedented Christmas rewards package for its 40,000 team members to recognise their outstanding efforts since pub restrictions were lifted.

The scale of the incentives package for its pub teams, brewery and support centre employees, is worth over £6million, and includes a variety of rewards for different roles such as £300 cash bonus, extra holiday allowances, an uplift in hourly rates, increased team discount and a meal per shift. It recognises the amazing contribution its team members have made since the summer and the work they do during the busy Christmas season.

Hospitality teams have faced extra challenges due to Covid, supply issues and shortages so Greene King leaders have drawn up a super-boosted bonus scheme for Christmas teams to add to their festive celebrations.

Andrew Bush, chief people officer, said: “The past two years and recent months have seen incredible resilience and outstanding commitment from all our team members who continue to offer a warm welcome for all our customers. This is a ‘BIG Thank You’ from us. The scale of the festive rewards reflects the real day-to-day efforts everyone is making to deliver a quality pub experience for all.”