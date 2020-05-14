Greene King Rings The Pub To People’s Homes

Roll out of delivery and takeaway through its Metropolitan Pub Company

Greene King, the UK’s leading pub company and brewer, is bringing the pub into people’s homes with the introduction of delivery and takeaway services from its Metropolitan Pub Company division in London. Twenty-nine pubs will offer delivery, 10 of which will also provide a click and collect takeaway service, from Friday 22 May.

The London based Metropolitan pubs will operate a combination of food delivery, via Deliveroo, as well as a click and collect takeaway service so that customers missing their favourite gastro pub dish can enjoy it in the comfort of their own home.

The pubs will offer a tailored takeaway and delivery menu, suitable for transportation, which will include some of the nation’s favourite gastro pub dishes such as beer-battered haddock fish & chips and Turner & George beef burger, and even a range of roasts available Sundays.

After extensive consultation, strict guidelines are being introduced so that the health and safety of team members, customers and delivery riders are protected at all times. In addition to following government guidance on social distancing and provision of PPE, further hygiene and safety rules for those working in and entering the pubs for collection of orders are being implemented. This includes separate entrances for delivery drivers, a one-way system for customers to collect orders, online payment, social distancing floor guidance and hand sanitiser at the entrances of the pub.

Speaking about the introduction of takeaway and delivery services, Nick Mackenzie, CEO of Greene King said, “We have been bringing the pub into people’s homes virtually through our online pub The Lock Inn and via the Greene King Shop beer delivery service throughout this period of closure and are delighted that we are now able to bring British pub dishes to our customers too. We have selected pubs carefully for this initial roll out based on suitable layout of pubs as we ensure we not only adhere to all government guidance but further precautions we are choosing to implement too.

“It’s important for us that our team feel safe in the workplace so we have consulted them every step of the way, giving the option to return to work for those who work in these selected pubs if their personal circumstances allow.”

To support those at the front line, NHS and emergency services can receive 50% off food and drink at the 10 pubs which are offering collection.