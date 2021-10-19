Greene King Showcases 400 Apprenticeships for Young People During Hospitality Apprenticeships Week

Greene King, the UK’s leading pub company and brewer, is building on its successful apprenticeship programmes as it looks to encourage more young people into jobs and realise the great potential for careers in the industry.

To celebrate it successes and create more for the future, it is highlighting its apprenticeship opportunities during Hospitality Apprenticeships Week which runs from 18 to 22 October. This year’s industry-wide campaign focuses on and has the hashtag #MoreThanAJob.

Greene King has seen the value of apprenticeships having supported more than 13,000 apprentices over the last 10 years, and now it wants to build on its successes even further.

Commenting on the #MoreThanAJob campaign, Graham Briggs, head of apprenticeships and employability programmes for Greene King, said: “We have around 400 apprenticeship opportunities. It is about attracting people into Greene King and the exciting world of hospitality. It is not just about seeing an apprenticeship as a job, instead it’s about the wonderful opportunities our apprenticeship programme offers people to grow and develop their careers with us.

“The great part about an apprenticeship is it combines hands-on experience, learning, loyalty and development. We have seen 13,000 people progress through our apprenticeship scheme and aim to see many, many more join Greene King and see how working here is more than a job, it’s a brilliant career pathway offering people a bright future.”

There are around 400 apprenticeship positions available currently. They include front of house, bar and waiting, chef and team leader apprenticeship roles across the country. There are opportunities for school leavers from GCSE age through to students with degrees.