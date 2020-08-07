, Greene King To Install Electric Car Charging Across Its Pub Estate

Greene King, the UK’s leading pub retailer and brewer, has announced plans to install electric vehicle (EV) charging points in all suitable sites across its 2,700 managed and tenanted pubs.

Working in partnership with Raw Charging and DriveEnerg, the initial phase will see installation of EV chargers in 900 of Greene King’s managed pubs within the next 12 months, as part of the company’s commitment to support greener thinking and its sustainability strategy.

The government’s commitment to support growth of green, zero emission technologies includes ending the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans. Therefore, demand for EV charging points in places such as pubs and hotels is set to grow significantly.

Tony Hodgson, head of estates at Greene King, said: “We’ve been working hard developing our sustainability plans as we continue to build a greener business. With more people buying electric cars in a bid to be more environmentally friendly, we want to support our customers who come to dine or stay with us by offering electric charging ports in our pubs that are able to do so.”

The Churchill, in Royal Wootton Bassett, kicked off the launch as the first Greene King pub with electric vehicle charging points which are available for use from Monday 3 August 2020.

Bruce Galliford, CEO of RAW Charging, a Signature European Partner of Silicon Valley-based EV technology provider ChargePoint, said: “In committing to host our reliable, easy-to-use, and fully contactless-payment enabled EV charging points, Greene King and its portfolio of prestigious pubs and hotels remain anchored at the heart of the local communities in which people live and work, by providing a crucial EV charging service 24 hours a day.

General Manager at The Churchill, Ana Carvallo: said “We’re really pleased to be able to offer our customers this added convenience whether they’ve come in to spend some time eating with us or are staying in our accommodation overnight.”