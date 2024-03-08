G&Tea – Adventurous Spirits

Share Tweet Share Email

Local spirits producers G&Tea have had quite a journey since they started just over 4 years ago in Liskeard, Cornwall. They have grown to having a range of award-winning gins, including Great Taste, British Food Awards, London Spirits Competition and multiple Taste of the West Gold awards as well as launching a new partner brand Passenger which houses their hand-crafted vodka and rum range.

G&Tea have over 12 products now across the two brands and some exciting new blends coming out in time for 2024 season.

“We have stockists nationally now and even some over in Europe but always keen to have more people join our growing G&Tea family” said General Manager Kim “we have some fantastic offers for new stockists and always happy to offer ongoing social media support and in store events and tastings to help our stockists sell lots of lovely spirits”

G&Tea have two main options on bottles including 50cl and also a newly introduced gifting size at 20cl so no matter the budget the range is accessible and can be enjoyed by all.

With contract distilling offer for clients to have their own brand range of spirits and events thrown in for good measure, the team at G&Tea are certainly flying the flag for the South West and growing from strength to strength.

The full range from G&Tea can be seen on their website www,gandtea.uk or at stand H44 at the ExpoWest event in Wadebridge in March.