Image Credit: Pub is The Hub

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A Gwynedd pub is bringing its community together through the simple power of pub games, as it ramps up efforts to tackle loneliness and social isolation in its rural area.

The Tafarn yr Heliwr, in Nefyn, Gwynedd, has made its mission to be a welcoming and inclusive hub for everyone from young people and families to older residents and local social groups.

The pub, which was previously called The Sportsman has a long history as a pub and hotel dating from the mid-19th century.

At the heart of its latest initiative is the launch of an interactive darts system, designed to host lively social events, friendly tournaments and informal get-togethers.

The pub has also introduced a new AV system with TVs which is enabling it to host evening events on different topics as well as show old films and history documentaries. The TVs and community space are available for use by everyone, including local groups and organisations.

The new additions are already helping to create opportunities for people to connect, have fun and feel part of their community.

With expert guidance and access to a grant from Pub is The Hub, supported by the Department for Business, Innovation Science & Trade (BIST), the pub has been able to broaden its appeal to the local community and help bring people together.

The project has been supported by the BIST as part of its Hospitality Support Fund, which aims to strengthen rural and remote communities by helping pubs diversify and remain sustainable community assets.

The investment builds on the pub’s ongoing commitment to diversification and community support.

Previously, Tafarn yr Heliwr worked with local volunteers to launch a community garden, which was established by volunteers who gave around 1,000 hours of their time towards the design and initial development of the project. This was also opened with the support of Pub is The Hub.

Tafarn yr Heliwr community officer Lois Povey said: “This pub is a real hub for the local community. Being able to bring so many different groups together for a fun, interactive game of darts or an interesting event can make a real difference to those who may be feeling isolated or lonely.

“We want this to be a pub for everyone, where people feel welcome, included and part of something special.”

Pub is The Hub Wales advisor Malcolm Harrison said: “The interactive darts system and AV system will have a positive impact in helping to bring people together to help combat loneliness and isolation.

“Tafarn yr Heliwr is a brilliant example of a pub that truly sits at the heart of its community.”

Minister for the Future of Work Kate Dearden said: “Rural pubs like The Tafarn yr Heliwr are vital to communities like Nefyn. Whether it’s by creating jobs or providing locals with important public services and activities, it’s crucial for them to have a place to come together and socialise.

“This is exactly why we are working to secure the future of rural pubs and venues through our Hospitality Support Fund. On top of the £4.3bn support package announced last year, we’ve slashed business rates for pubs by 15% and are boosting this to 20% from April.”

Tafarn yr Heliwr was an integral part of community life in the conservation area of Nefyn for many generations until finally it sadly closed its doors in 2009 along with several other local shops and businesses in the town.

By 2018, locals decided there was a real need to get the pub reopened and after a successful purchase by the community in November 2018 it re-opened to the public in July 2021.