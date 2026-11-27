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The winners of Marston’s 2026 Top Chef Awards swapped their pub kitchens for an exclusive culinary masterclass, cooking alongside acclaimed Michelin-starred chef Luke Tipping at Marston’s Pub Support Centre in Wolverhampton.

In celebration of the 10 winning chefs from across the country, the event recognised the skill, care and commitment to everyday excellence that earned them this year’s Top Chef honours.

Hosted in Marston’s Development Kitchen, Luke shared insights from his career and the standards behind Michelin-starred cooking, from consistency and ingredient care to discipline and attention to detail.

The chefs then put those lessons into practice, working alongside Luke to prepare and plate a two-course menu of sea bream with potato scales, buttered spinach and caviar cream sauce, followed by tarte fine of apple with walnut and maple crème fraîche.

The day finished around the table, with the chefs sitting down together to enjoy what they had created and share ideas they could take back to their own pub kitchens, before receiving their coveted 2026 Top Chef awards, cheered on by colleagues from our Pub Support Centre.

Celebrating the 2026 Top Chef winners

This year’s culinary winners represented pubs from across all five of Marston’s operating regions:

• Red Squirrel, Stevenson

• Norman Inn, Monk Bretton

• Skymaster, Warrington

• Highwayman, Oswestry

• Coleham Tap, Shrewsbury

• Tavern, Denstone

• Copper Coast, Camborne

• Llanwern Bull, Newport

• Wolvercote, Oxford

• Rock Rose, Dover

The 2026 Top Chef Awards recognise the skill, care and consistency of the chefs behind the great food and memorable experiences served in our pubs every day.

Liam Powell, Chief People Officer of Marston’s, said: “Our Top Chef winners represent some of the very best talent in our pub kitchens. This experience with Luke was a brilliant way to celebrate what they’ve achieved, while giving them the chance to learn from one of the best in the industry and take new ideas and inspiration back to their teams.”