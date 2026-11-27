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The Anchor Inn in Lower Froyle, Hampshire, has reopened its doors after a full refurbishment from owners Butcombe Group.

It is the group’s 13th Butcombe Boutique Inn.

Butcombe said the latest investment underscores the Group’s strategic focus on growing its premium accommodation portfolio, responding to strong consumer demand for luxury staycations and experience-led, all-day hospitality destinations. This follows strong trading for Butcombe Boutique Inns which recorded a 6.6% like-for-like sales increase to the end of Q3, further encouraging the group to invest the premium rooms portfolio, with the group seeing a round map to reaching 20 Butcombe Boutique Inns over the next few years.

Jayson Perfect, COO, Butcombe Group, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome guests back to The Anchor Inn following an extensive refurbishment and to officially welcome the pub as our 13th Butcombe Boutique Inn. Across our Boutique Inns collection, we continue to see remarkable demand for distinctive, character-led stays in standout locations. With its idyllic Hampshire setting, luxurious ensuite rooms, and elevated seasonal food and drink offer, The Anchor Inn is a fantastic addition to the portfolio, just in time for the festive season.”