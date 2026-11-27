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The UK Foodservice Price Index recorded a slight month-on-month decline of 0.2% in October2026, offering hospitality operators a modest pause following the upward momentum seen in September. While this marginal easing welcome short-term relief, overall food and drink prices remain firmly above last year’s levels, reflecting a persistently high structural cost base.

The Index shows welcome month-on-month softening in prices in several key areas, including dairy, fresh vegetables, cooking oils and sweet goods. This relief was partly supported by a dip in global benchmarks for dairy and cereals, alongside increased harvesting activity in parts of the market.

However, easing of prices was far from universal. Categories that are heavily exposed to seasonal transitions, lagged commodity costs and tight domestic supply continued to climb in October, with imported fruit, bakery items and meat all increasing month-on-month. Seafood remains the most challenging category over the longer term, due to ongoing quota restrictions and high operating costs.

Pockets of relief on prices in October mask several mounting pressures as the sector heads into winter. The lasting impact of an exceptionally hot and dry summer in the UK and Europe is expected to tighten availability for stored root vegetables and potatoes over the coming months. Meanwhile, global sugar markets have risen for a fourth consecutive month, domestic milk supplies are showing signs of tightening, and elevated oil prices continue to keep freight, packaging and processing expenses well above historic norms.

Shaun Allen, CEO of Prestige Purchasing, said: “A 0.2% month-on-month dip in October offers a welcome pause after September’s increase, showing that softer global benchmarks in areas like dairy and grains are helping to temper some of the broader pressures in the market. However, operators should treat this as a finely balanced moment rather than a clear return to sustained deflation.

“Crude oil prices have crept higher once again, global sugar markets are tightening rapidly, and the UK is now transitioning into a winter reliant on stored and imported produce following a difficult summer growing season. Procurement teams should use this period of relative calm to review their winter supply lines and protect margins against the pockets of volatility that are likely to emerge heading into 2027.”

Reuben Pullan, senior insight consultant in the hospitality operators and food team at NIQ, said: “While October brought some encouraging stability in foodservice prices, there’s a lot of turbulence below the surface. Macro global pressures and micro supply issues are creating uncertainty in pricing and businesses will need to be ready to respond to more inflation in key areas in 2027. This volatility, alongside hesitant consumer spending and cost challenges in many other operational areas, means conditions remain difficult for many businesses in hospitality, who are now pinning hopes on a bounce in sales over the crucial Christmas and New Year period.”