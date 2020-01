Handmade Burger Co Restaurants To Close With Loss Of 283 Jobs

Handmade Burger Co has collapsed into administration with the immediate loss of 283 jobs.

The casual dining chain has closed its restaurants across the UK after failing to secure a last-minute rescue sale, administrators said.

This is the second time in three years that the company, which is registered as The Burger Chain Limited, has fallen into administration f having closed nine restaurants when it restructured in 2017. A note at companies house had said the company is late filing its first year accounts.

Administrators at insolvency specialists Leonard Curtis said that sales have dived at the chain in recent years, making its future unsustainable.

Joint administrator David Griffiths said: “The casual dining market in the UK has experienced significant challenges over the last four years, largely as a result of overcapacity in the sector, which has resulted in a significant number of insolvencies.

“Sales at Handmade Burger Co restaurants have almost halved during this period, which has proved to be unsustainable.

“It is disappointing that circumstances have meant that a sale of the business has not been possible in this case, but our focus now should be on those employees affected by this difficult news.

“We will work hard to provide them with all necessary assistance to claim for monies which remain due to them.”

The company’s downfall comes after a torrid year for groups in the casual dining sector, which say many casualties either closing down, restructuring or seeking creditors voluntary arrangements (CVA)

Figures compiled for the PA news agency by the Centre for Retail Research revealed there were 11,280 job losses in the casual dining sector in 2019, an increase of 8% on the previous year.