Harness Hospitality’s Potential, Wales New First Minister Urged

Eluned Morgan has been confirmed as the first female first minister of Wales, following a vote in the Welsh Parliament.

The Senedd was recalled from its summer break to nominate her, after Vaughan Gething resigned.

Ms Morgan said it was “the greatest honour of my life to stand before you today as the first woman to become the first minister of Wales”.

Adding that she looked forward to the day when a “woman becoming first minister is no longer extraordinary but a normal part of our Welsh political life”.

She told women watching events in Cardiff Bay “you need to know your potential is limitless”.

“The path to leadership is not now just a possibility, it’s a reality,” she said.

Following the appointment David Chapman, Executive Director of UKHospitality Cymru, said: “I’d like to congratulate Eluned Morgan on becoming the new First Minister and I look forward to working with her to achieve hospitality’s potential.

“The new First Minister’s commitment to listening, partnership and economic growth is very welcome indeed and I hope we will enter a period of much-needed stability, where Government and businesses can work together to drive economic growth, regenerate our towns and cities, and create fulfilling jobs in Wales.

“Hospitality can be the central pillar to achieving those goals, with a presence in every part of the country and its unique position at the heart of communities.

“Hospitality already serves Wales in so many ways and creates places where people want to live, work and invest, but we can do so much more. I hope the First Minister recognises that and puts our sector at the centre of Welsh Government’s economic and industrial policy.”