Win A Keg Of Beer Every Month For A Year

Ross Kemp is offering one lucky licensee the chance to win a year of free stock, as part of his partnership with HEINEKEN SmartDispense®

With the third episode of the Ross Kemp Behind Bars campaign launched this week, the actor, journalist and documentary maker, Ross Kemp is celebrating by offering one licensee a free keg of beer every month for a year.

In the final episode of the series (watch here) Ross visits two iconic London pubs, The Elephant’s Head and The Henley Arms, to investigate how HEINEKEN SmartDispense® enables licensees to reduce beer, cider, water, CO2 and cleaning material wastage by up to 85%*, and pour the perfect pint every time.

To further support the UK pub trade, at the same time he is launching a competition to win free beer for a year, open to any licensee that signs-up to install SmartDispense® in venue between August and the end of October. The winner will receive a free keg of any HEINKEN UK beer brand of their choosing, each month for 12-months in 2025. HEINEKEN’s leading beer brands include Heineken®, Foster’s, Cruzcampo, John Smith’s, Amstel, and Birra Moretti. To enter, simply visit https://smartdispense.heineken.co.uk/events/behind-bars/ and fill in your details**.

At the same time, a new consumer competition aimed at driving footfall into UK pubs, is being launched in which Ross is calling on punters to find the pub that serves the best pint in the UK.

Consumers are being asked to rate their pints on the Use Your Local platform in order to win a VIP Ross Kemp Pub Package, which includes a visit from Ross himself, pints on him, a range of his favourite bar snacks and the best seat in the house for them and their mates. In addition, the pub with the highest-rated pints will also receive a visit from the famous on-screen publican, who will pull a few pints behind the bar during his visit.

Will Rice, On-Trade Director, at HEINEKEN UK says,

“To celebrate the third and final episode of our hugely successful Ross Kemp Behind Bars campaign we are launching both a trade and a consumer competition, with the aim of further supporting British pubs.

“We know how hard pub operators work and how important quality is to consumers and so we wanted to give something back at the same time as driving footfall into pubs across the UK. The pint is at the heart of the British pub experience and at HEINEKEN SmartDispense®, we’re on a mission to ensure every pint is perfection.”

For more information on HEINEKEN SmartDispense® and to enter the competition to win a free keg of beer each month for a year, click here