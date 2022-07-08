Harrogate Pub Set to Return Following Makeover by New Owner Provenance Inn Group

Share Tweet Share Email

A Harrogate pub with a history dating back as far as 1830 is to re-open under new ownership on the 22nd July after a two-year closure.

The Coach & Horses is now owned by the Provenance Inn Group. It will join a portfolio of inns and hotels around the north but will operate as an individual pub.

As part of the refurbishment, the property’s first floor has been transformed into a dining room, offering views of the Stray.



Speaking ahead of the re-opening, Operations Manager Chris Cartledge said:

“As one of just a handful of Harrogate’s oldest surviving traditional pubs, it’s safe to say that anticipation for the return of the Coach & Horses has been high.

“We’re pleased to say that meticulous care and attention to detail has been taken to ensure the Coach is subtly modernised, whilst restoring original features where possible to their best.’

“Along with our fresh food and vast drinks range, we will be carrying on the tradition of a regular quiz night and of course raffles, all in aid of local charities which we are keen to continue to support. We can’t wait to welcome our first guests into Harrogate’s original local pub.”