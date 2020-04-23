Heineken Launches The Pub Collective Website To Help On-Trade Through Lockdown

HEINEKEN has launched a new website, www.thepubcollective.co.uk, providing pubs with advice, guidance and inspirational stories to support them through the unprecedented period of the UK lockdown.

The website, which is available to everyone, includes all the latest government advice, support and how to access it. It also guides pubs on how to hibernate their business and how to prepare for reopening, as well as free learning resources and inspirational case studies from pubs who are adapting their offer during these extraordinary times.

Stephen Watt, on-trade sales director at Heineken UK, says: “It’s a worrying time for everyone and we are doing all we can to support our On Trade customers and Star Pubs & Bars licensees. This pop up website makes it easy for them to access all the information they need in one place.”

The website is just one of a number of measures that HEINEKEN UK is doing to ensure the future sustainability of the industry. Last week its pub division, Star Pubs & Bars announced it would provide rent reductions to its pubs on an individual basis and has suspended rent collection until at least June.

Lawson Mountstevens, managing director of Star Pubs & Bars says: “Over the last few weeks we’ve seen some incredible stories from licensees who have quickly adapted their pubs to serve their community. Pubs have turned into village shops providing their communities with food essentials, provided meal deliveries for the most vulnerable and kept spirits up by running virtual events such as pub quizzes or beer tastings. I’m blown away by the innovation and drive from licensees, and as we look to pubs reopening at some point in the future, it is quite clear that their role at heart of communities across the UK is firmly cemented.

“Once the restrictions are lifted, we want to see all pubs open, trading and operating as viable businesses as soon as possible, and thrive in the long-term.”