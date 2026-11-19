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HEINEKEN UK has been named number one among UK drinks suppliers to the UK On-Trade for the third year running, according to the 2026 Advantage Report™ Voice of the Customer.

The ranked first out of 27 suppliers, achieving an Advantage Score of 54, putting it 42 points ahead of the industry average of 12. According to the Advantage report, HEINEKEN UK’s core drivers of engagement centred around the company’s partnership, execution, reputation and vision. HEINEKEN UK ranked first in four of the five Business Areas evaluated, taking the top spot in Organisation & People, Category & Consumer Marketing, Trade & Shopper Marketing, and Supply Chain & Customer Service, while ranking 2nd in E-commerce.

The 2026 Advantage Report™ Voice of the Customer program gathered feedback from leading pub groups, brewers, and hospitality operators, including Greene King, Stonegate Pub Company, Admiral Taverns, Young’s, Marston’s, and Whitbread, evaluating 27 major suppliers across beer, wine, cider, spirits and soft drinks.

Separately, HEINEKEN UK’s direct customer survey, conducted by Savanta, saw its Net Promoter Score (NPS) increase from +46 to +50. Together, the two surveys tell a positive story about the relationships HEINEKEN UK is building with its customers across the On-Trade.

Mick Howard, On-Trade Director at HEINEKEN UK, comments: “Ranking number one in the Advantage Report for the third consecutive year is a proud moment for everyone at HEINEKEN UK. It reflects the dedication of our people and the strength of the partnerships we’ve built with customers across the On-Trade. It’s particularly encouraging to see that positive sentiment reflected across our wider customer base too, with our latest Savanta research showing an increase in NPS among our direct customers.

“We’re grateful to our customers for their honest feedback, both on what we’re doing well and where we can improve. Hospitality operators continue to face a challenging trading environment, and our focus is on getting the everyday essentials right and bringing ideas and innovation that help their businesses grow. These results are encouraging recognition of that work, but we know we must keep earning our customers’ trust. That commitment will remain central to our approach in 2027 and beyond.”

Andrew Johnston, Managing Director for Advantage Group UK & Ireland, comments: “Congratulations to HEINEKEN UK on being recognised as the Best-in-Class supplier among UK On-Trade for a third consecutive year. Advantage Group UK’s On Trade programme continues to expand each year, incorporating an ever-increasing panel of respondents. Heineken’s best in class ranking across four out of five business areas demonstrates the consistency and depth of their partnerships across the UK hospitality sector.”