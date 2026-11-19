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The Rutland Arms in Nottinghamshire has reopened following a £275,000 investment by Punch Pubs & Co.

The pub, located on High Street in Bottesford, has been taken over by new Management Partner Nicky Hibbert.

Nicky expects to hit the ground running. “I was raised in the village so that is going to help me connect with our guests quicker than someone from the outside.”

The Rutland Arms will be the first pub Nicky’s has taken on with Punch, and she is excited to get started. “Everything is in place for this pub to be successful and cement itself back into the hearts of the community”, said Nicky. “In the past the pub has been central to the community, and my plan is to return it to that state and build something really special here.”

Punch Pubs has invested £275,000 in the refurbishment and Nicola is delighted with the outcome. She commented: “It’s made a real difference. The kitchen has received an upgrade which will really help us deliver the dining experience we want to give our guests. We’ve installed three new dartboards near the pool table and obviously the whole place has had a lick of paint, giving it a lovey warm feeling throughout.”

Mark Gardner Operations Manager at Punch Pubs & Co, said: “The refurbishment has given the pub a new lease of life. It’s great to be giving the village a pub it can be proud of and I’m in no doubt Nicky is the perfect person to take it on.”

On Nicky partnering with Punch, Mark said: “I’m delighted for her, it’s a great opportunity for her to take on a place that is already special to her, and I am so pleased she has come on this journey with Punch.”